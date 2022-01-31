Óye, Encanto’s on its way… to some musical milestones. Congratulations to Lin-Manuel Miranda and his Madrigals, because “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (In case you were wondering, Frozen’s “Let It Go” peaked at No. 5.) “Bruno” introduces listeners to its taboo, titular subject through lyrics like “Seven-foot frame, rats along his back” and “He told me my fish would die, the next day, dead!” This is only the second time that a song from a Disney animated movie has reached the top position. Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” was the first to do so in 1993.

“Bruno” is also the first Hot 100 chart-topper for Miranda, who wrote the song by himself and co-produced it alongside Mike Elizondo. While there is surely a “Bruno” demo out there in which Miranda voices every single character, he did not end up in his own cast this time. Instead, the group song — which now holds the record for the most artists to be credited on a Hot 100 No. 1 — was performed by Caro Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Gurrero, and Stephanie Beatriz. It’s one of seven Encanto songs on the chart right now. By taking the top position, “Bruno” has ended the 10-week streak of Adele’s “Easy on Me.” Now, we’ll have to see if it can hold onto its spot under pressure like a drip, drip, drip.