Are the Cool Euphoria Teens Doing Okay?

HBO is holding out on us. While it has released a teaser and a trailer for the upcoming season of Euphoria, it has been hiding all these other character-specific promo videos in the Instagram algorithm, to be seen only as targeted, sponsored posts. In them, we see the new boy at school, Elliot (Dominic Fike), who has a past with Rue (Zendaya) that Jules (Hunter Schafer) wants to know about. Maddy (Alexa Demie) chooses chaos, dragging a girl by the ponytail and slamming her straight into a hand-dryer in the girls’ room, and considers getting with Nate again. Fezco (Angus McCloud) doesn’t want to enable Rue in whatever she’s getting up to. And Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is … the happiest she has ever been. Someone get these kids an after-school activity or a hobby or something!

Rue, Jules & Elliot

Maddy

Cassie

Fezco