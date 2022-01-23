Fashion Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler Has Died

Photo: Richard Bord/WireImage

Designer and bodybuilder Manfred Thierry Mugler (who went by Manfred after retiring from fashion) has died at the age of 73. News broke on his Instagram, which announced his death with a black square and a message in English and French. “We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday January 23rd 2022,” it read. “May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Manfred was best known for his sculptural use of tailoring. He became famous internationally for his broad-shouldered, 40’s-inspired women’s suits and highly themed fashion shows. He inspired and was in turn inspired by pop culture. Manfred’s broad-shouldered broads are echoed in Blade Runner, and he designed a coat inspired by H.R. Giger. Manfred designed Demi Moore’s dress in Indecent Proposal, and anonymously directed George Michael’s video for “Too Funky.”

Manfred retired from regular fashion work in 2003, but still contributed to pop culture. Manfred designed costumes for Beyoncé’s “I Am…World Tour,” as well as Kim Kardashian’s wet look for the 2019 Met Gala (the Camp Gala). “He envisioned me as this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping,” Kardashian said on the red carpet.