GOAT FKA Twigs Announces Caprisongs Mixtape

FKA twigs, Capricorn sun. Photo: YouTube

Call her the GOAT — and not just because she’s great. FKA twigs announced her new mixtape, Caprisongs, in an Instagram post. The project is set to arrive on January 14, before the end of Capricorn season and days before twigs’s own birthday on January 17. The tape follows the singer-songwriter’s 2019 album Magdalene and features twigs’s Weeknd collaboration “Tears in the Club” alongside linkups with Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, Shygirl, Pa Salieu, Rema, Unknown T, and Dystopia. Of Caprisongs, twigs wrote on Instagram, “it’s bronzer in the sink, alco pop on the side, a cherry lolly, apple juice when ur thirsty, friends in the park, your favourite person, that one sentence somebody said to you that changed everything, a club pre-game, your bestie who is always late but brings the most to the party, meeting a friend at the airport, just togetherness.” We’ll take it! For all the non-goats out there, twigs added that the mixtape was also influenced by her Sagittarius moon and her Venus in Pisces. Don’t know what any of that means? You’ve got a week to brush up on that astrology knowledge before Caprisongs drops.