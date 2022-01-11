Sharon Stone boards The Flight Attendant for Season 2

Photo: Sean Zannis/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

We are now boarding all estranged mothers and daughters for a reunion on a flight without wi-fi or snacks. Sharon Stone has been announced in a recurring role in season two of HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant, per HBO Max press release. She’ll be playing Lisa Bowden, Kaley Cuoco’s character Cassie’s estranged mother who prefers to stay estranged from her alcoholic daughter. According to HBO Max, season two will find Cassie “living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time” and is currently shooting in Los Angeles, Berlin, and Reykjavik. The HBO Max thriller was nominated for nine Emmys, including “Outstanding Comedy Series” and “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.”

In addition to Stone, new recurring guest stars include Alanna Ubach, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera, and Shohreh Aghdashloo. Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria have previously been announced as new series regulars alongside returning cast members such as Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez.