Are You ‘Curious’ About Franz Ferdinand’s New Track?

Franz Ferdinand is back doing what they do best: Creating earworms that make you want to strike a pose and look up reasonable flights to Glasgow after each guitar riff. Their newest song, “Curious,” comes during a new era for the band: Two members are out and three more are in before they release a greatest-hits album in March, but the danceability factor, unlike your stock portfolio, hasn’t taken a hit with the personnel change. (It’s always a good reminder that their 2004 record Franz Ferdinand is a flawless chapter in the big book of indie.) With “Curious,” front man Alex Kapranos croons about the paranoia that occurs after a meet-cute; the resulting glam-stomp groove is in the vein of a midlife Bryan Ferry. “Will you want me when you’ve got me? Are you gonna love me, tell me?” he asks. “I’m a future seeker!”

