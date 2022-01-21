The Fugees Reunion Tour Was Too Good to Be True

Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Update, Friday January 21, 1:31 p.m.: With Fugees, it’s always better late than never. But that won’t be the case for the hip-hop group’s reunion tour. The tour, honoring the 25th anniversary of their album The Score, was previously postponed to 2022. Now it’s officially canceled. “We anticipate and understand disappointment, but our anniversary tour will not be able to happen,” the band said in a statement. Fugees cited the pandemic for canceling the tour, which was set to span three continents. “We see now it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work,” the group said, while leaving the door open “to revisit this idea sometime soon.”

Original story follows.

The Score, the second and final album by hip-hop group Fugees, has already secured its place in history as one of the best and most influential rap albums ever. But just in case there’s any doubt about The Score’s legacy, Fugees are going to remind the world this fall, reuniting to tour the album in honor of its 25th anniversary. The trio of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel announced the 12-city tour, which marks the group’s first live shows in 15 years, on September 21; it comes after their 2005–06 reunion culminated in conflicts between Hill and the two other members. Pras notoriously told AllHipHop.com in 2007, “Before I work with Lauryn Hill again, you will have a better chance of seeing Osama bin Laden and [George W.] Bush in Starbucks having a latte, discussing foreign policies.”

Hill alluded to the group’s conflicts in a statement. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” she said. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.” (It remains to be seen whether Hill will set an example of timeliness for the world on this tour, too.) Jean added, “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The fall tour will span the U.S., Europe, and Africa, with tickets going on sale on September 24 at 10 a.m. ET. It kicks off on September 22, though, with a show at an unannounced New York City location. Find the tour schedule below.

September 22: New York, NY — Venue TBA

November 2: Chicago, IL — United Center

November 7: Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

November 12: Los Angeles, CA — The Forum

November 18: Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

November 21: Miami, FL — FTX Arena

November 26: Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

November 28: Washington D.C. — Capital One Arena

December 4: Paris, France – La Defense Arena

December 6: London, U.K. – The O2

Date TBA: Nigeria — Venue TBA

December 18: Ghana — Venue TBA