Full House Star Bob Saget Has Died

Bob Saget, the raunchy comedian who first came to fame via the wholesome Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, has died. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department said Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando in a social-media post. Saget was “pronounced deceased on scene,” the sheriff’s department said. “Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.” Saget was on tour, shouting out his Jacksonville, Florida, show last night on Twitter.

Saget was a regular at the Comedy Store when he landed a part in the ABC sitcom Full House. As the widower Danny Tanner, Saget became beloved by ’80s and ’90s kids. He also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, often voicing the videoed players in each scene. Saget’s onscreen persona was in sharp contrast to his more adult/blue stand-up career, something Saget took great delight in.

Choosing to remember Bob Saget by watching him tell his incredibly raunchy The Aristocrats joke because that’s probably what he would’ve wanted https://t.co/KqZZrcFlSd — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) January 10, 2022

For nine seasons, Saget voiced Future Ted in How I Met Your Mother, narrating the exploits of his younger self to his children. Saget appeared in Netflix’s revival of Full House, Fuller House. He directed the Norm Macdonald vehicle and cult classic Dirty Work, as well as contributing to documentaries about the Comedy Store, Garry Shandling, Cobb’s Comedy Club in San Francisco, the history of sitcoms, and the dirty joke/shaggy dog story known as “The Aristocrats.” He is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and three children.

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget had one of the highest Actually Funny/Filthy ratios in modern comedy history. RIP. — John Rogers (@jonrog1) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget doing the voices on America’s Funniest Home Videos was the funniest thing in the entire world to me at 5 years old and probably still is — caitie delaney (@caitiedelaney) January 10, 2022

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022