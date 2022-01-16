FX Cancels Y: The Last Man

Photo: FX

Update January 16: Showrunner Eliza Clark has officially given up on rehoming Y: The Last Man. She tweeted that the search for a new home for the show after FX pulled the plug is at an end. “It is always incredibly difficult to move a show, and in recent years, it has only gotten harder,” she wrote in a thread. “I got to adapt my favorite comic. I got to have a show on TV. I met some of my favorite artists and people in this world. It has all been a net positive.”

Original story follows.

Alas, poor Yorick! FX announced that Y: The Last Man will not be getting a season two on FX on Hulu. Variety noted that the cancellation is taking place weeks before the first (and now last?) season releases its final episode. Y: The Last Man was in development for eons, before prestige TV even existed. Shia LaBeouf had been tapped to star in the movie adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra’s comic-book series. The monkey from Friends was set to co-star.

The show finally came out after 15 years of development hell, with Ben Schnetzer starring as Yorick. Vulture noted the work that went into adapting a book that had aged into a gender-essentialist mess into “a thoughtful, gender-expansive revamp in which people still feel and function in the absence of Y chromosomes,” and praised showrunner Eliza Clark for the effort.

Clark announced Y: The Last Man’s cancellation on her Twitter, praising the show’s “gender diverse team of artists,” and giving hope that the story will continue on another platform. “[W]e know that someone else is going to be very lucky to have this team and this story,” she said. “I have never experienced the remarkable solidarity of this many talented people. We are committed to finding Y its next home.”

My statement on Y: THE LAST MAN and Season 2. pic.twitter.com/rFtb6pXu5i — Eliza Clark (@TheElizaClark) October 17, 2021