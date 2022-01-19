Gaspard Ulliel, César Winner and Moon Knight Actor, Dead at 37

Photo: Matt Carr/Getty Images

Gaspard Ulliel, the French actor who plays Anton Mogart (alias Midnight Man) in the upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight, has died at the age of 37. Agence France-Presse reported the news after receiving a statement from his family confirming his death on Wednesday. According to Variety, Ulliel was skiing in the Savoie region of the Alps on Tuesday when he collided with another skier, causing serious brain trauma. He died after being transported to a hospital by helicopter.

Born in 1984, Ulliel received major recognition as a young talent in France, winning the César Award for Most Promising Actor for his role in 2004’s A Very Long Engagement opposite Audrey Tautou. He continued to be celebrated throughout his career, winning the Lumières Award for Best Actor for playing Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic Saint Laurent and winning his second César for Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only the End of the World in 2016. Ulliel was perhaps best known to English-speaking audiences for playing Hannibal Lecter in the 2007 prequel Hannibal Rising and for his work in luxury campaigns, including Martin Scorsese’s Bleu de Chanel short in 2010.

In 2021, Ulliel filmed his role in the upcoming Marvel Studios series Moon Knight opposite Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke. The six-episode series premieres March 30 on Disney+. He is survived by his girlfriend, Gaëlle Piétri, and their 6-year-old son.