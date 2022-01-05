2022 Grammys Postponed Indefinitely Due to Omicron Wave

The 2021 Grammys, after being postponed, took place partially outdoors and distanced. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 2022 Grammy Awards have officially been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second year in a row. The Recording Academy confirmed the news in a statement on January 5 but did not provide details of a new date or venue. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” it read. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night® on a future date, which will be announced soon.” The awards were set for January 31 at Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) and would have marked the Grammys’ return both to the venue and to a live audience. In 2021, the Grammys were postponed from January 31 to March 14 because of COVID-19 and eventually presented in a semi-outdoor, audience-free ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The 2022 Grammys have already weathered controversy. Ahead of nomination voting, music by Kacey Musgraves and Brandi Carlile was moved to the pop field after being submitted in country and American roots, respectively. On the day the nominations were announced, the academy made a last-minute decision to expand the general-field categories (including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist) from eight to ten nominees. Multiple artists accused of sexual abuse received nominations, including Dr. Luke, Marilyn Manson, and Louis C.K. And days after the nominations were announced, Drake returned his two nominations without explanation.

Jon Batiste leads this year’s nominations with 11 nods, including Record of the Year for his song “We Are” and Album of the Year for Freedom. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. follow with eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have each logged seven. Trevor Noah is still set to return to emcee this year’s awards, after making his hosting debut in 2021.