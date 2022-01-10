Grey’s Anatomy Renewed for a 19th Season, Showing Signs of Life

Photo: Eric McCandless/ABC

You really thought they’d let this one flatline? Grey’s Anatomy continues to show signs of life at ABC, with the network renewing the medical drama for a landmark 19th season. Star Ellen Pompeo, who perennially drums up speculation about the show’s ending, not only is set to return as Dr. Meredith Grey but will receive a promotion from co-executive to executive producer for season 19. “I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” said creator Shonda Rhimes in a statement. Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is returning for her sixth season in the role, added, “Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters.” News of the Grey’s renewal comes ahead of its midseason premiere on February 24. Anybody feel a pulse?