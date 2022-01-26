Is this the metaverse? We refuse to know how all that works, but if we had to guess, it might look something like Grimes’s music video for her new single, “Shinigami Eyes.” The video finds Grimes, who is always on the cutting edge of … well, something, dancing in a neon-colored, spacey world and fighting with lightsabers. (Is the metaverse just Star Wars? Don’t answer that.) Grimes isn’t alone in her world either — Blackpink’s Jennie, performer Dorian Electra, and makeup artist Ryon Wu all make appearances. Because in the Grimes-verse, anything goes!

The song is teased as Chapter 1 of Book 1, the album she has been hinting could very well be her last. In a new interview around “Shinigami Eyes,” Grimes told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe that her upcoming project is likely to be a double album with “this big narrative plot.” Guess that means don’t bet on any Elon Musk breakup bangers? “Shinigami Eyes,” though, is the one song that doesn’t fit — “the label executive decision song,” as she put it, inspired by Death Note. “I love the record, but it’s just like, everyone’s like, what’s the deeper meaning?” said Grimes, with classic Grimes candor. “Anyway, I actually do really like the song. Sorry. I’m just undermining the marketing strategy.” Now that’s actually anti-capitalist.