Get Ready to Feel Sorry for Superpowered Space Marines in the Halo TV Series

After many aborted attempts, a live-action Halo TV series is finally on the way. The world had to wait until “principled warriors who are weird about never taking off their helmets” was a Major Thing. Paramount has released the first full trailer for the Halo TV series, with up close and personal time with Master Chief and his main AI Gal Friday Cortana. And since it’s a trailer from the 2020s, there’s also a gloomy cover song (Phil Collins’s “In the Air Tonight”). According to a blog post by 343 Industries, the Halo TV show is in a slightly different timeline than the games. In this Silver Timeline, Master Chief (OITNB’s Pablo Schreiber) is one of a handful of Spartans — augmented super soldiers who punch good and can’t cry. Master Chief finds a Halo, helping kick off the Human-Covenant War. Halo stars OG Cortana Jen Taylor, Yerin Ha, Natascha McElhone (Designated Survivor), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo season two), and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders). It comes to Paramount+ March 24.

