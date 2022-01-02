The death of national treasure and comedy legend Betty White has left Hollywood, as well as her millions of fans, reeling on Friday. Just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, White was set to premiere “Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration,” on January 17, and had a spread in People magazine celebrating her centennial year. Celebrities, comedians, and politicians took to social media to pay tribute to the Golden Girls star. Friend and co-star Ryan Reynolds wrote, “The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.” Seth Meyers tweeted, “RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end,” referencing the TV icon’s longstanding love for hotdogs and vodka. Check out more celebrity tributes to White below.
Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Betty White
Photo: Getty Images