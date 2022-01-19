Lady Gaga on House of Gucci: ‘So After Maurizio Dies, Maybe… It Gets Hot.’

First, we find out flies were all over Lady Gaga on the set of House of Gucci, and now we learn that so was Salma Hayak? In the MGM Studios House of Gucci U.K. cast conversation panel moderated by James King, Lady Gaga revealed an unreleased steamy scene with Salma Hayek that didn’t make the final cut. When a fan asked Hayek about her process of finding funny moments in the film with Lady Gaga, Hayek said that they were “trying to be very serious and dramatic” when they were playing Patrizia Reggiani and Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma. She called them a “delicious relationship” and joked that she was sorry the fans “didn’t get to see all of the scenes” due to them being cut from the final movie. She describes improvising with Gaga as “two girls from a different class, kind of having a blast going at this big world” and would love to see Gaga “in a comedy someday.”

Gaga chimed in to say that there was a whole side of the film that audiences didn’t get to see. “Pina and I developed a sexual relationship,” revealed Gaga as Hayek smiled. “Should I tell them?” asked Hayek before Gaga continued. “I remember being on set with Salma going, ‘So after Maurizio dies, maybe… it gets hot.’” The audience laughs, and Hayek replies, “You think she’s kidding.” In all seriousness, Ridley, Mr. Scott, release the cut. Gaga is an artist, and we, as art consumers, deserve to see her work. The wonderful moment begins at 18:15 and the campaign for the director’s cut begins now.