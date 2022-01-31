There’s Something About Jennie

Not all the news, but all the news you actually care about.

BRAVO CAN’T NGUYEN: This week, a quick burst of drama finished as quickly as Craig Conover the first time he was with Paige DeSorbo: Bravo fired newest RHOSLC Jennie Nguyen. According to a post on the network’s social-media channels, she’s ceased filming on the third season of the show, which is already underway, and will no longer be a cast member.

The Housewives Institute Secretary of Diversity Training Rebecca Alter went into full detail about the scandal, but here are the basics: On January 19, a Reddit User posted a bunch of screengrabs of racist memes and comments that Jennie had reposted to her Facebook account in 2020, mostly during the BLM protests that swept the nation. Many of the posts had derogatory misinformation about George Floyd, and one was a political cartoon of an old woman standing next to a minivan with a dozen stick figures on the back window that reads, “No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit.” Fans also dug up an old TikTok video of her decrying Asian American discrimination, which hits quite different given what was on Facebook. Because of the timing, Jennie won’t be addressing this on the upcoming RHOSLC reunion, which was filmed in early January, but we may see it discussed early in the show’s third season.

Jennie deleted the posts and quickly apologized, but the entire cast unfollowed her on social media and posted statements decrying her behavior. Even RHOP’s Candiace Dillard spoke out, and if Candiace is talking trash on your social-media presence, then you know you are busted. Jen Shah, as always, took it a step further, calling Jennie’s apology “disingenuous.” Jen also said she was infuriated by Jennie liking and reposting things on Facebook when, during season two, she was claiming that there was nothing wrong with her liking and reposting things that spoke poorly of Meredith Marks’s son, Brooks. I have a feeling Jen completely missed the irony. However, Jen reportedly got in trouble with Bravo for her statement.

On Wednesday, Jennie went on Instagram Live to tell everyone that she didn’t post those things to Facebook, her social-media team did. Yes, this is the same excuse Jen gave to Meredith about why she was mean to Brooks. And yes, this is still the “dog ate my homework” of reality-TV-personality apologies. She also said she is a “proud Republican.”

“I don’t tolerate violence, but I do support my law enforcement. I know with every profession, there’s good and there’s bad. I don’t support the bad. I don’t support the brutality with Black people or with any race,” she said on camera. “But I do support my law enforcement, but that doesn’t make me racist. To support my political stance, that does not make me a racist. I want you to understand that.” To prove her point, she had her friend Michael join her on camera. Michael is a gay Black man who says he explained BLM to Jennie and she is not racist at all. Well, Michael, we’ll have to take your word for it because [gestures at all the social-media posts].

When Bravo issued its own statement, it pledged to do better about making casting decisions. They already do background checks on new women, though — do those background checks not include going over their social media for this kind of content? It’s not like these were made decades before she was hired; they must have been months old when she was being considered for the show. How far back did they scroll? Were they just blinded by pictures of Jennie’s adorable daughter, Karlyn? Or what’s worse, maybe they did a social-media check, found this stuff, and didn’t care. Maybe Bravo deserves an equal helping of the blame.

It’s clear that Bravo did the right thing firing Jennie, but should we consider this a policy change for the network? Would Mary Cosby, who likened Jen Shah to a “Mexican thug” and talked about Jennie’s “slanted eyes,” have been asked back for a third season? Ramona Singer still has a job even after she allegedly made racist statements against Eboni K. Williams on set. (In the wake of Jennie’s firing, “Ramona” started trending on Twitter, which shows where fans’ minds are.) Bravo hasn’t announced if it will work again with Heather Chase, who used the N-word on the season of Below Deck that is wrapping up Monday. RHOD’s Kameron Westcott and Brandi Redmond weren’t immediately fired for racist incidents involving Dr. Tiffany Moon, but they did get the entire show canceled, so at least that’s something.

It’s nice that Bravo is moving more quickly and decisively with this case, but is it going to behave the same way when the case is less definitive or involves one of their bigger stars? (Um, hi, Ramona!) I sure hope so, but to be honest, I’m skeptical.

OH, BROTHER: It’s hard to discuss much else in the Bravo-sphere when you have Jennie sucking up all the oxygen (and just generally sucking), but the other big gossip this week was which Real Housewife would be on Celebrity Big Brother, the third season of which will air this February against the Olympics. Considering Brandi Glanville (say her name three times and she shall appear) was on the first season of the CBS reality show and Kandi Burruss was on the second, a Housewife in the house seems almost as inevitable as Andy Cohen getting COVID for a third time.

Earlier this week, Twitter account @InsiderCBB posted a prospective cast list that included NeNe Leakes, and I can’t even count the grains of salt needed before considering this was actually going to happen. (The list has been almost entirely disproven, which is a shame because NeNe and Tiffany “New York” Pollard in the same house would have been reality magic.) Then many Twitter users speculated Cynthia Bailey might also be joining for the drama of it all. NeNe responded to a post claiming she would be on the show saying, “Y’all must know something I don’t. This is news to me.”

Erika Jayne was another hot topic of conversation, but Andy doused that particular fire, saying on his radio show that she would be filming RHOBH when CBB would be filming. Then “a source” told The Sun that Teddi Mellencamp was in the running to be on the show. I believe that source was Teddi Mellencamp because no one else in the world wants this to happen.

Finally, on Wednesday, CBS confirmed the final roster, and both Cynthia and Teddi are on it. Really? We couldn’t do better than that? Is Karen Huger busy?

IT’S ALL DEUX DEUX: While we’re on the subject of casting rumors, this is just a reminder that, while it is fun to talk about, all of the ones I have ever seen on Deux Moi, including the most recent ones about RHONY, have turned out to be false. Same goes for every rumor about Kris Jenner joining RHOBH, which will never happen as long as the Kardashians have their deal with Hulu.

HOUSEWIVES INSTITUTE SOCIETY PAGES

• The Institute’s Finance Committee will be reviewing Paul “P.K.” Kemsley’s credit score following him paying off his $2.27 gambling debt to the Bellagio hotel.

• Kyle Richards is officially no longer a landlord since she and her husband sold their Bel-Air house, home of the original White Party, for $6.1 million. I hope they didn’t have to evict Sutton Stracke.

• Melissa Gorga and her stand-up comedian husband, Joe, are building a new house in New Jersey. I can’t figure out why. It looks just the same as the old one, which means the house looks like the entire village where Belle lives in Beauty and the Beast.

• For those who don’t have enough Housewives content, the Institute is happy to report that Discovery+ just added the U.K.’s Real Housewives of Cheshire, South Africa’s Real Housewives of Johannesburg, and Australia’s remarkable Real Housewives of Melbourne. Tell Gina Liano I sent you.

• Bravo dropped the tailer for Kandi & the Gang, which is basically Vanderpump Rules at OLG, and it looks better than the restaurant’s shrimp and grits. Porsha wishes she could give spinoff like this.

• The RHOM reunion looks are here and everyone looks much better than the RHOSLC reunion, but that is a bar lower than Jax Taylor’s IQ.

• If you like funny but mean (and if you’re here, you definitely do), check out this tweet by @RyanBailey25.