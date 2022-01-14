How to Stream the 2022 Australian Open Like a Pro

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Well, the games must go on, because while the ongoing Omicron COVID-19 variant pushes on (and is already causing some headaches for Tennis Australia — just look at Novak Djokovic), the 2022 Australian Open is still set to kick off on January 17. While we won’t see another intense match between Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, Osaka is returning to compete in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. Rafael Nadal, Emma Raducanu, and more are also competing this year. But how can you safely tune into the Australian Open a few continents away in the United States? Most simply watch through ESPN, but there are other ways too.

The best bet for cord-cutters is to have access to any streaming service with a live-TV option. Having Hulu Live TV, Sling, fuboTV, or YouTube TV will give you the opportunity to check out the matches because you can access cable channels like ESPN or ESPN2 on them without being tied to a cable subscription. If you don’t have a current subscription to those services, though, they all offer free trials for new subscribers ranging from seven to 30 days. (The tournament is scheduled to run through January 30, so time those free trials accordingly.)

Don't have ESPN+?

But for those of you with the Disney+ bundle, or who just prefer an on-demand option, good news! You can finally dust off your ESPN+ service, if you haven’t done so already, since the Open will also be available to stream there as well, including qualifying matches. It is airing on ESPN, after all. Go, sports!

If you subscribe to a service through our links, Vulture may earn an affiliate commission.