Who Slapped Jay Ellis in an Airport?

Who did it? Who?! The Lawrence Hive wants to know. Jay Ellis tweeted Tuesday morning that a woman had slapped him “in the face at an airport” for something that Lawrence, his character on Insecure, did in season three. But what did Lawrence do that season that would create such an intense reaction from someone years later? He was only in four episodes! Was it because Lawrence gave his sexual partners an STI? Or because he called the women he dates “dysfunctional?” Or because he introduced Issa to Condola? Okay, maybe the man who ranked No. 22 on the Insecure men list did make an impact during the last few episodes of the season, but it doesn’t give anyone the right to slap an actor for something his character did. Ellis laughed at a fan’s reply that read, “I don’t condone her actions, but I do understand,” so hopefully he was able to laugh it off. But if anyone even thinks about hurting TSA Bae, there will be hell to pay.