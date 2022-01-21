What the Hell Is Going On With Jennie Nguyen from RHOSLC?

Jennie Nguyen Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, like so many Real Housewives franchises, has a racism problem that’s getting too big to ignore. First, Mary Cosby spent two full seasons making racist comments on camera about Asians, Mexicans, and Black people (Cosby is African American). Cosby posted quite the apology for her racist statement calling Mexicans “thugs” during a December episode of the Bravo reality series but evaded any further reckoning for her comments by skipping the season reunion.

Now, viewers have unearthed dozens of (now deleted) Facebook posts with anti-Black, anti-BLM, pro-Trump, pro–Blue Lives Matter, conspiratorial, and anti-vaxx messaging shared by RHOSLC’s Jennie Nguyen in 2020. Nguyen, who is Vietnamese American, is the show’s newest cast member, and she herself has been the subject of racist mocking by Cosby. On Wednesday, January 19, a Reddit user with the handle MontyBurner posted an imgur album of 42 screenshots of offensive posts and memes shared by Nguyen on her Facebook page in 2020. The posts (which were shared but not created by her) range from standard-issue Republican quackery to some really vile imagery and language. A number of these are disturbing, including many posts sharing derogatory misinformation about George Floyd following his murder. Other lowlights include:

-An Islamophobic meme falsely claiming Colin Kaepernick is Muslim and using that to insult his NFL protests;

-A pro-gun meme with Boogaloo-adjacent language that says, “wait til 2021 pops off with a civil war and y’all gun haters have to defend your house with a spatula and dildo”;

-A Blue Lives Matter flag;

-A post full of Q-adjacent language about Trump busting trafficked children and pedophile rings;

-A post supporting a BLM counterprotest in which one member is wielding a Confederate flag …

… And you get the idea. Insider reports that later that Wednesday, Nguyen had deleted these from her Facebook page and issued an apology on her Instagram, writing, “I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own.”

Some of Nguyen’s castmates have since responded to the contents of the deleted posts. On Thursday, Jen Shah posted a condemnation to Instagram. “I must now stand up, on behalf of my husband and sons who are African American, to say that I am deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments,” Shah wrote. “It was infuriating to see her like and repost comments that made a mockery of and showed complete apathy toward those killed marching to bring awareness to the deep-seeded [sic] social justice issues that plague our country.” Shah also called Nguyen’s apology “disingenuous.”

Lisa Barlow tweeted on Thursday the vague message, “Things get addressed.”

On Friday, cast member Whitney Rose weighed in with her own statement, writing, “Recent events have reminded me of the importance of always leading with LOVE, light and kindness. It is NEVER ok to blatantly make, comment, post, and/or share any type of racially charged & derogatory statements/posts.” Rose doesn’t mention Nguyen by name in the statement but says she “was shocked and saddened at the things that have surfaced online.”

Meredith Marks also posted on Friday, sharing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote and writing: “Negative commentary rooted in prejudice regarding one’s race, ethnicity, religion, sexuality, or gender is vile and should never be tolerated.” This post also does not mention Nguyen by name.

Also on Friday, former TMZ staffer Anthony Dominic shared a tweet saying a source told him that “Bravo is upset with Jen Shah for posting her message about Jennie, telling her it wasn’t ‘generic’ enough and she took too hard a stance. Her future on the show is in jeopardy.”

Entertainment Tonight’s “Real Housewives correspondent” Brice Sander then tweeted that “No one’s been fired,” and Nguyen’s posts “will” be addressed on the show, which is currently filming its third season. He added an addendum to this tweet writing that a source said “Jennie’s status as a cast member could totally change (it’s early days of filming) and the Housewife lineup is not finalized,” so it is not definitive or known yet whether Nguyen or Shah, who is in the midst of her own legal battle, will be cut from the final season-three cast or not. Vulture reached out to Bravo for comment but did not hear back at time of publishing.

