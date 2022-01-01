Viner turned Disney star turned YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has put his money where his gloves are, sort of. He challenged UFC president Dana White for better working conditions for fighters. Jake Paul demands several things: an increase in minimum fighter pay to $50,000, guaranteeing UFC fighters 50% of annual revenues, and long-term healthcare for all fighters. He challenges White to accept the offer in five days and implement changes by the end of March. Paul would then “immediately retire from boxing” and fight MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal in a one-fight deal. He has been in five professional boxing fights, winning four of them by KO.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

White has not responded to the challenge just yet however Paul’s potential opponent has expressed that they’re interested in fighting. Masvidal tweeted in mid-December that he’s willing to fighting Paul if the UFC lets Paul sign a one-fight deal or if Paul has a higher financial offer. Well, Paul stepped up to the plate and offered to retire from boxing forever. Your move, Dana White.

1. The ufc isn’t gonna let me go for chump change.

2. Make that 20 guaranteed plus Ppv and I’m sure the ufc will be ok with it as long as I break them off their fee and then I’ll gladly break your face. https://t.co/2rcWvGyBl3 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 21, 2021