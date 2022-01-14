Photo: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/Twitter

Jimmy Kimmel Live! checked in with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell, whose phone has been subpoenaed due to the January 6 insurrection. Lindell is claiming that the United States has enough evidence to “put everyone in prison for life.” Kimmel joked that if everyone was in prison, how would he be able to sell pillows? The MyPillow weirdo also claims to have spent $25 million dollars to prove election fraud in the 2019 Presidential election.

MyPillow Mike Lindell is throwing every American in prison! Even himself! @JAdomian pic.twitter.com/qiJ9oYuvhW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 14, 2022

In a Jimmy Kimmel Live! sketch, James Adomian, returning as MyPillow’s Mike Lindell, locks himself in prison because he is also included in the mountains of guilty evidence. He sells pillows to other prisoners as his primo currency. “I’ve sold more pillows in here than I ever did in three days on the outside,” jokes Adomian. As Adomian’s Lindell chews on some cigarettes, he explains he’s sporting a teardrop tattoo “because [he] was sad” and not because he killed someone. Their interview is abruptly ended due to a prison riot, with Adomian’s Lindell using his MyPillows as armor as he escapes. Adomian is known for his hilarious impressions, impersonating political figures like senator Bernie Sanders as well as former president George W. Bush and Cancun jet setter Ted Cruz.