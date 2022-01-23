James Snyder Fired From Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Photo: Walter McBride/WireImage

James Snyder, who played the titular role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway, has been fired from the show. Snyder’s firing came months after his co-star, Diane Davis, made an initial complaint on November 19, 2021. Davis played Ginny Potter, Harry’s wife. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the production commissioned an independent investigation of Davis’s claims, which have yet to be made public. Snyder was suspended during the investigation. Today producers announced that Snyder’s contract has been terminated, and also that Davis “has made the personal decision to take a leave of absence.” Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has been running both on Broadway and in San Francisco. The show had to close on Broadway due to breakthrough COVID cases in December, and canceled performances in San Francisco January 23-24.

“We are committed to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace, which is why we have robust workplace policies and procedures in place for all those involved in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” the show’s producers said in a statement. “This includes strict prohibitions against harassment in any form, as well as channels through which any employee can report conduct that they believe is inappropriate. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the extremely talented team that brings this production to life feels safe, empowered, and fully supported.”