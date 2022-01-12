Jamie Lynn Spears Says She ‘Did Take the Steps to Help’ Free Britney

.@ABC EXCLUSIVE: “Everyone has a voice and it should be heard.” @jamielynnspears reveals to @JujuChangABC for the first time that she tried to give her pop star sister, @britneyspears, the resources she’d need to end her conservatorship. https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/oVQ8tEMUgB — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 12, 2022

In the recent successful fight to end her conservatorship, Britney Spears was not shy to implicate her family — claiming, among other things, that they didn’t help her get out of the arrangement, that they’ve “lived off” the conservatorship, and that she wanted to sue them. Now, Britney’s younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, is sharing her experience with her sister’s conservatorship. Jamie Lynn Spears appeared on Good Morning America to promote her upcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, and to answer questions about her sister’s high-profile conservatorship. The former Zoey 101 star said she “was happy” when the conservatorship ended, adding that she “didn’t understand what was happening” when the conservatorship began in 2008, when she was 17. She went on to clarify her involvement with the 13-year arrangement. “There was no, like, me overseeing funds or something like that, and if that was, then it was a misunderstanding,” Spears said. “But either way, I took no steps to be a part of it.” On top of that, she claimed she had previously tried to help Britney get out of the conservatorship. “When she needed help, I set up ways to do so, went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family,” Spears added. She continued, “I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know, she has to walk through the door.” Attorneys for Britney Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jamie Lynn Spears previously made a statement in support of her sister following the June 2021 conservatorship hearing in which Britney testified that the conservatorship was “abusive” and criticized her family’s involvement. By November, Britney’s conservatorship was officially terminated. On Good Morning America, Spears reiterated her support for Britney. “That love is still there, 100 percent,” she said. “I love my sister. I’ve only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that.”