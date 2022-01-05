The Rum Tum Tugger Got in a Catfight

Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP via Getty Images

We all know about Jason Derulo’s troubled relationship with stairs. But when Derulo gets on an escalator, things … escalate. Early Tuesday morning, the Cats star allegedly got into a physical altercation with two men at the ARIA hotel in Las Vegas. According to Us Weekly, Derulo slapped a man on an escalator, after which a second man yelled, “Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch!” Derulo allegedly then punched that man in the face, with security eventually having to break up the fight. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police were then called in but did not arrest Derulo or give him a citation. TMZ posted footage of the incident, though it remains unclear whether Derulo was more offended by being called “bitch” or by being called “Usher.” Vulture reached out to Derulo for comment, but so far, cat’s got his tongue.