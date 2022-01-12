Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Are Cosmic Consciously Uncoupling

Photo: Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are ending their relationship of 16 years. The announcement came in a joint statement on social media. The couple put their separation in the context of the large changes in society that have come in the past few years: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” they wrote. Which seismic shifts presaged this uncoupling are not fully clear, although Momoa has been active in the Protect Mauna Kea and Mālama Hawai‘i movements in his native Hawai’i.

Bonet and Momoa began dating in 2005, officially tying the knot in 2017. “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become,” Momoa and Bonet wrote. “Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.” There is reason to believe that Bonet and Momoa will be able to amicably co-parent their two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf. Both Bonet and Momoa remain chummy with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. Last year, Kravitz’s birthday message to Momoa created a stir online for how chill it was, with Kravitz calling the Aquaman star his “brother.”