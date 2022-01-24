Amy Schneider Achieves Jeopardy!’s Second-Longest Winning Streak

Photo: Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

Clue terminator Amy Schneider made Jeopardy! history on the show’s Monday episode as she usurped Matt Amodio to become the second-best contestant in terms of consecutive games won. With an astounding and decisive 39 wins, Schneider, an engineering manager who is much smarter than you, now falls behind only the GOAT, Ken Jennings, in Jeopardy!’s all-time longest winning streaks. (Jennings won 74 games despite a shaky start on the lectern in 2004.) Schneider has also reached millionaire status, earning a total amount of $1,319,800 in prize money. “It still feels unreal,” she said in a statement. “Knowing that I had this chance, I was definitely thinking about it. Then Ken said it, and I thought, ‘Alright, I just accomplished this huge thing’ and it was pretty great.” Addressing Amodio about their upcoming Tournament of Champions battle, Schneider added, “It’s going to be an honor playing against you, and it’s going to be a tight competition.” That’s a nice sentiment, but we hope she still celebrates with some potent potables.