Joe Gatto Announces He’s Leaving the ‘Impractical Jokers’

Photo: Jason Mendez/WireImage

He’s being serious this time, okay! On New Year’s Eve, Joe Gatto announced on Instagram that he will be “no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers.” Gatto cited that issues in his personal life were a factor in his decision to leave The Tenderloins comedy troupe, as he now needs to “focus on being the best father and co-parent” to his children after his separation from his wife. He thanked his fellow Jokers, expressing that, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.” According to Gatto’s website, he is still scheduled to perform stand-up shows in the new year.

Following the news, the remaining three members posted a joint statement to Instagram that the group would continue on. “With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January,” wrote Q, Sal, and Murr. The group had recently struck a first-look deal with WarnerMedia in addition to their TruTV show being renewed for a tenth season.