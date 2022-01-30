John Mulaney to Join SNL’s Five-Timers Club Next Month

Photo: Getty Images for SiriusXM

John Mulaney is set to join Saturday Night Live’s distinguished five-timers club on February 26, the show announced during last night’s episode. Mulaney will host along with musical guest LCD Soundsystem following NBC’s Winter Olympics broadcast in February. The comedian previously hosted the show in 2018, 2019, and twice in 2020 — understandably taking a break during 2021. Joining the likes of fellow five-time-hosts Tom Hanks, Drew Barrymore, and Paul Rudd (if you count Paul Rudd), Mulaney may be gifted a snazzy club jacket and might give us, in turn, another musical sketch.

