Jon Stewart Recognized With Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

You want to talk about The Problem With Jon Stewart? How about where the multi-time Emmy and Grammy winner, among other recognitions, puts all of his awards? That’s a bigger problem now, with Jon Stewart being recognized with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, one of the highest recognitions in comedy. The former Daily Show host and Colbert Report producer is the 23rd person to be recognized with the award, presented by the Kennedy Center, and the first since Dave Chappelle in 2019. “For more than three decades, Jon Stewart has brightened our lives and challenged our minds as he delivers current events and social satire with his trademark wit and wisdom,” said Deborah F. Rutter, president of the Kennedy Center, in a statement. She went on to recognize the comedian’s ongoing advocacy for 9/11 first responders. In a press release on the news, Stewart added he was “truly honored to receive this award.” While Stewart left The Daily Show in 2015, he recently returned to TV hosting with The Problem With Jon Stewart, a new series for Apple TV+. Stewart’s Mark Twain Prize (a bronze bust of the writer — put that one on the mantel) will be presented at the Kennedy Center and via national broadcast on April 24.