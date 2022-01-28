Photo: J. Shearer/WireImage

Neil Young has company. Joni Mitchell has announced that she has also decided to remove all of her music from Spotify. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives,” she wrote in a message on her website explaining her decision. “I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.” This news comes just days after Young said he was leaving Spotify due to misinformation about vaccines on the platform, specifically referencing Joe Rogan. In her message, titled “I Stand With Neil Young!,” Mitchell linked to an open letter that 270 medical professionals sent earlier this month asking Spotify to take action against false claims on Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Young’s departure might inspire more musicians to follow suit, but we can already rule at least one of them out. Amid speculation that Barry Manilow was also going to remove his discography from the streaming service, the artist himself took to Twitter to deny the claims, writing, “I recently heard a rumor about me and Spotify. I don’t know where it started, but it didn’t start with me or anyone who represents me.”