Julia Fox Blogs Her Date With Ye

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

It’s the new year and there are absolutely NO days off, even during the holidays. Julia Fox gives a glimpse into her budding relationship with the newly single Ye (AKA Kanye West), basically explaining how the peculiar pairing came to be. In her blog post with Interview Magazine, she recalls having an instant connection with the rapper on New Year’s Eve. “His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night,” said Fox, almost mirroring similar headlines of how Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian felt meeting her current boyfriend, SNL’s Pete Davidson. The date comes a few short weeks after Ye begged for Kim to reconcile their marriage.

Fox described Ye directing a photoshoot in the middle of a restaurant during dinner, like when other people are trying to enjoy a nice meal. The diners supposedly “loved” the impromptu photoshoot as they “cheered” the couple on, as seen in this video where the waitstaff are awkwardly trying to maneuver around Fox. Gatsby, I mean Ye, gave Fox her “Cinderella moment”, surprising her with a hotel room full of clothes. “Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!” exclaimed Fox, almost foreshadowing an even more elaborate date in the future.