Kristen Wiig, Willem Dafoe Crash Will Forte’s SNL Monologue

Will Forte is aware that Will Forte is underrated. He kicked off his monologue on last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live by pointing out that several of his former SNL cast-mates have hosted the show at this point, but it’s not like he’s bitter about it or anything. “It was really fun to see Kristen host, then Bill, then Andy, then Fred, then Kristen again, then Bill again, then Jason,” Forte said, noting that even Seth Meyers, who “wasn’t much of a sketch guy” has hosted. “Saved the best for last, right? Saved the best for way last.” Kristen Wiig, who made the wrong choice of interrupting her friend’s big moment, was later sent unceremoniously off-stage by Forte (“Okay, well back to North Korea”) before Lorne Michaels and Willem Dafoe popped by for a little Will/Willem humor. Watch the full monologue above.