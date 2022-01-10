John Oliver Is So Freaking Over The DaVinci Code

Last Week Tonight is on hiatus, which means it’s time for John Oliver to make digital exclusive content for literally no one. Does he care if The DaVinci Code is relevant anymore? Not a jot. He’s got a bone to pick with the big puzzle poem at the heart of the novel, and he’s gonna let you know about it. Oliver makes a point of not connecting The DaVinci Code’s immense popularity to anything in current culture. He also made no reference to Peacock’s The Lost Symbol. However, doesn’t The DaVinci Code presage the all the puzzle box content of current film and TV? The vibe that all media is something to solve, with easter eggs and a definitive correct interpretation? And doesn’t it figure into Q Anon and our relentless desire to find signal in all the noise? And did Taylor Swift read those books, and is that why she’s like that? And what about Wordle?!?! The answer is hidden in this text. Jk, unless…

