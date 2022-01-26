Listen to Machine Gun Kelly Cover Frank Ocean’s ‘Swim Good’

Machine Gun Kelly managed to sneak in a music video shoot during all the proposing and blood drinking and ring designing he’s been up to lately. Colson Baker did a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Swim Good,” a slight swerve away from his more recent pop punk-inflected work. The original Ocean track was the second single from 2011’s Nostalgia, Ultra mixtape. MGK’s version manages to be half as long but also include new lyrics with a slight biblical twist. (And someone that sounds an awful lot like Megan Fox comments on the line “drowning in your Holy Water.”) Frank Ocean’s old hits have been having a moment, with “Lost” from Channel Orange soundtracking a dance trend TikTok. Let’s hope it doesn’t take another Christmas miracle to get new music from Ocean.

Related