Marty Roberts, of Legendary Lounge Act Marty & Elayne, Has Died

Photo: Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles became a little less swingin’ last week. Marty Roberts, of the legendary Marty & Elayne lounge act, died January 13, 2021. He was 89. Marty and Elayne played The Dresden in the LA neighborhood of Los Feliz more nights than not for 40+ years. Marty and Elayne both sang, as well as playing multiple instruments. Marty was often found behind the drums or an upright bass. Elayne played keys and flute, surrounded by patrons who competed to get one of the coveted seats attached to her piano. News of Roberts’ passing was broke by his daughter, posting on the Marty & Elayne official Facebook page. “We are heartbroken , the greatest man alive has gone on to Heaven,” she wrote. “My mom and I are devastated by his loss and there is nobody that could ever take his place…We will miss him more than words can express.”

Marty and his wife Elayne worked the Dresden six night a week for more than 40 years. On a national stage, the pair cameo in the film Swingers, which shot at the Dresden. They also featured in Tom Petty’s “Yer So Bad” music video, and in a sketch on Mr. Show. The audience’s reaction to the pair in the sketch shows how much love Angelenos had for the multi-instrumentalist pair. According to the Facebook post, a celebration of life will take place at Marty’s beloved Dresden, with remote tickets available for those unable to attend in person.

Marty and Elayne performing “Stayin’ Alive” at the Dresden in SWINGERS. There is such heart in this classic sequence. In their own way, they made that song "their own." pic.twitter.com/aQeMU5G8ZZ — Vintage Los Angeles (@alisonmartino) January 19, 2022

RIP Marty, whose Marty & Elayne was an essential LA go-to. Campy & eccentric, but always cool. As David Lynch told them "thank you for bringing jazz standards to a new generation." He wanted to make people smile & never failed. Marty could swing. Pour out a little blood and sand. pic.twitter.com/I6MYv7eimn — Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) January 19, 2022

We had the pleasure, at Ironworks, of recording one of Marty & Elayne’s albums and consider them dear friends. Elayne, I am so sorry for your loss. Marty, may you Rest In Peace. All my love Kiefer. — Kiefer Sutherland (@RealKiefer) January 19, 2022