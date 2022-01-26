Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Are Engaged

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Stand Up To Cancer

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, one of Hollywood’s lowest-key couples, are engaged. People broke the news, citing insider sources and a big honker of a rock that Song was wearing around Beverly Hills this week. Song and Culkin welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, in April of last year. Dakota was named after Culkin’s sister who died in 2008.

Culkin and Song met while filming Changeland in Thailand. They were first spotted together at Craig’s in Los Angeles, a restaurant known for its celebrity sightings. The couple has kept a mostly low profile, mentioning each other in interviews or (in Song’s case) Instagram birthday posts. “My unicorn that I never thought could exist,” Song wrote in her 40th b-day post to her now fiancé. “I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you.” Recently, the pair attended a LA Rams game. “Very few things can get us out of the house and away from our son,” Song wrote in her Instagram post of the event.