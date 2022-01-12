Machine Gun Kelly to Wed the Girl on His Teen Bedroom Wall

Photo: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

From “I am weed” to “I am wed.” Megan Fox said yes to marrying Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly. The pair have been self-mythologizing an epic romance since they began dating, and the engagement ring Kelly had designed is no exception. “i know tradition is one ring,” he wrote on Instagram, “but i designed it with Stephen Webster to be two: the emerald (her birth stone) and the diamond (my birth stone) set on two magnetic bands of thorns that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.” MGK said he proposed “beneath the same branches we fell in love under,” referring to the banyan tree mentioned in an interlude on Tickets to my Downfall that Fox appears on.

The public twisted love affair of Megan Fox and MGK has been a beacon of buckwild light in these dark times — two freaks willing to be cringe in the name of love and therapy. The pair met once at a party, when MGK told Fox that he was, in fact, weed. But the two didn’t get lose until shooting Midnight in the Switchgrass for Vanderpump Rules peripheral character Randall Emmett. Rumors of their coupling began in May 2020, but Fox says they’ve been together for “a year and a half” in her engagement IG post.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” she wrote. “And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes…and then we drank each other’s blood.” GOOD. Are you really engaged if you haven’t consumed at least a little of each other’s blood? Signs point to No. The couple’s engagement closely follows that of double date pals Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Who either lack the punk rock chutzpah to drink each other’s blood, or possess the discretion not to talk about it. Point is, ball’s in their court.