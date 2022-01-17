Moon Knight Trailer: Oscar Isaac Is Marvel’s Tired, Confused New Superhero

Of course Marvel dropped the Moon Knight trailer on the night of the first full moon of the year. When else would you release a preview of a show about a superhero who is the conduit for an ancient Egyptian moon god? In the 2-minute clip, Oscar Isaac plays a gift shop employee named Steven who can’t tell whether he’s awake or not. He chains himself to bed and falls asleep on public transport. “Day ‘N’ Nite” by Kid Cudi (who happens to have a series of moon-related album titles) serves as the soundtrack to other scenes of Steven struggling to trust his own eyes.

It turns out that Steven is also Marc, a former soldier with dissociative identity disorder, which he begins to realize after stumbling across a ringing phone. “There’s chaos in you,” cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) says. “Embrace the chaos.” It doesn’t look like Isaac embraces the chaos that easily: We see shots of him kicking glass, screaming, and dropping a gun that he’s surprised to find himself holding. But eventually, he transforms into Moon Knight and beats someone up in a bathroom. Moon Knight, a six-episode series, is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 30.