Mary Cosby Broke Her Silence on Skipping RHOSLC Reunion

Photo: Bravo/YouTube

Mary Cosby continued her scorched-earth social-media tour on Twitter Spaces Tuesday. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star (for now) was a no-show at the season-two reunion. Previously, she had addressed her absence by posting cryptically on Instagram about how “bad reality TV” damages one’s mental health. Cosby later joined a conversation led by user @Tea_witdre on Spaces, explaining that she hadn’t attended the reunion because she didn’t feel she could tell her side of the story. “The only thing I have to say about the reunion is I didn’t go because it was one-sided,” Cosby said. “Everyone heard one side of what they felt … I mean, they told lies, one side of my story.” So she didn’t go to the reunion because it was one-sided, but presumably the conversation would be only more asymmetrical if Cosby weren’t there to represent her side, right?

Cosby also said she didn’t want to “get on the reunion for a four-part reunion and talk about this guy who has passed,” referring to Cameron Williams, who criticized Cosby’s church in season two. “Is it a cult? Yes,” Williams said. “Does she call herself ‘God’? Yes.” Williams died in June after appearing on RHOSLC. Housewife Lisa Barlow claimed Williams had mortgaged his house in order to donate $300,000 to the Cosbys, then left their church because of “extreme religious trauma.”