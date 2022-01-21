Meat Loaf, Legendary Bat Out of Hell Rocker, Dead at 74

RIP. Photo: Michael Putland/Getty Images

Meat Loaf, the incomparable singer and actor whose 1977 debut, Bat Out of Hell, became one of the best-selling albums of all time, has died at the age of 74. His family announced his death on social media; no cause of death was given, although TMZ reports he became “seriously ill” with COVID-19 this week. “We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man,” the family wrote in a statement. “We thank you for your understanding of our need for privacy at this time. From his heart to your souls, don’t ever stop rocking!” Produced by the late Jim Steinman, Bat Out of Hell propelled Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) into the rock stratosphere with theatrical hit songs such as “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad” and “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.” The duo worked together on three additional albums, including 1993’s Bat Out of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained Meat Loaf’s sole Grammy-winning and Billboard No. 1 power ballad, “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

In addition to his music career — it’s estimated that his 12 albums sold more than 100 million copies — Meat Loaf appeared in dozens of television and film roles, perhaps most memorably as ex-delivery boy Eddie in the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. His other credits include Wayne’s World, Fight Club, Spice World, and, more recently, as a main cast member in the paranormal TV series Ghost Wars. In an interview last year, Meat Loaf remarked that he was looking forward to a creatively prosperous 2022, in regards to both new music and live performances. “My voice is in incredible shape,” he said at the time. “I don’t sound like my age at all.”