Sun’s out, tongues out for Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea’s newest music video, “Lick.” According to a press release, “Lick” is the first official single off Shenseea’s upcoming debut album, ALPHA, set to release on March 11. Dressed in bright orange, yellow, and purple in a cotton candy dreamscape, both musicians teased the collaboration earlier this week with cover art for their Candyland music video. When promoting the single, Shenseea described the song as a way to “teach y’all how to LICK,” thankfully, the Princess of Dancehall’s collaborating with someone who’s all about the books.

Shenseea has been featured on several songs with American artists as she’s come up in the music scene. The Jamaican-Korean singer was featured on Christina Aguilera’s “Right Moves” alongside Keida in 2018. Her most recent collaboration was with Ye’s (FKA Kanye West) DONDA, for the song “Pure Souls,” giving her her first Grammy nomination for album of the year. Last week, Megan was announced as a co-headliner for Coachella 2022 after initially being scheduled to perform in 2020 & 2021 line-ups. This is Megan Thee Stallion’s first single of the year and Shenseea’s second; the latter released “Dolly” on January 2.