Melanie Lynskey’s Yellowjackets Co-stars Defended Her on Set

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Showtime’s Yellowjackets has quickly become the drama to watch. Fan theories, survival techniques, and time-traveling have all been discussions that surrounded 90s thriller. Some theories for the show have been fun like “Is Taissa possessed?” or “Who is the mystery guy in the opening credits?”, others have been built on sexism. In a Rolling Stone interview, Melanie LynskeyMelanie Lynskey addresses the sexism she’s faced in regards to Yellowjackets fan theories, where fans made theories on why Adam, a “hunky young artist”, would be interested in her character Shauna. “I’m just like, ‘Wow, really? That’s where people’s heads are at, that the most important thing is being thin or young?’ ” said Lynskey. But her battle with sexism on Yellowjackets didn’t begin with online trolling; it began during the filming of the show.

Lynskey revealed that a member of the crew made a critical comment on her body during production. “They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,’ ” shared the Yellowjackets star. Her costars Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis supported her when she shared what happened; Lewis even wrote a letter to producers on Lynskey’s behalf. Lynskey channeled this frustration into her character, expressing that she “did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because [ she wanted] women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”