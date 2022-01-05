Michael Imperioli Will Lead the Ensemble of The White Lotus Season 2

Photo: NBCUniversal/YouTube

Like so many of us in 2021, Mike White must have been rewatching The Sopranos. For he has tapped Michael Imperioli to helm the second season of his vacation malaise satire The White Lotus. According to Deadline, he will be playing “Dominic Di Grasso, a man traveling with his elderly father and recent college-graduate son.” Season 2 of The White Lotus will be departing from Hawaii, but the new locale is not yet known. The rest of the cast is also still unknown. Will Mike White pull a Ryan Murphy and create a stable of luxury traveling players? “I don’t think you can credibly have [all the Season 1 guests] on the same vacation again,” White told TVLine in October of last year. “But maybe it could be a Marvel Universe type thing, where some of them would come back.” Jennifer Coolidge is expected to be returning, but no word on folks like Jake Lacy, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, or Sydney Sweeney. If you miss Sweeney in particular, Euphoria season 2 premieres January 9 on HBO Max.