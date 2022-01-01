Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile Take ‘The Climb’ to New Heights

One thing has remained constant about Miley Cyrus throughout her various reinventions and album cycles — her best song is undoubtedly 2009’s “The Climb.” On Friday night at “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” Cyrus took to the stage with folk-rock star Brandi Carlile to revisit both stars’ barn-burning late-2000s ballads. The duo started things off with a rendition of Carlile’s beloved single, “The Story,” before switching to a powerful duet of “The Climb.” The live audience in Miami shouting out the words to “The Climb” from behind their face masks was one of the high points of the night, which also featured performances from Jack Harlow, Anitta, and Saweetie. Pete Davidson, describing himself as the Tony Bennett to Cyrus’ Lady Gaga, co-hosted the event.

Related