Miley Cyrus Handles New Year’s Eve Wardrobe Malfunction With Ease

Photo: NBC

Just five minutes into 2022, Miley Cyrus was faced with a full-blown wardrobe crisis on live television, and handled the incident with consummate professionalism. While performing “Party in the USA” at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in Miami, Cyrus’ top came loose. Without missing a beat or stopping her set, Cyrus turned her back to the audience, let the top fall, and quickly dashed off-stage to change. “Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus sang when she returned to the stage in a red blazer, adding, “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage.” The chaos didn’t end there, however. Saweetie then joined Cyrus to perform “Best Friend,” and Saweetie’s mic appeared to cut in and out throughout the performance. The duo, however, seemed unbothered by the technical issues. Summing up the evening at the end of the event, Cyrus said, “Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances.” Agreed!

