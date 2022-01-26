Morrissey Wants Johnny Marr to Cease and Desist, Bitch

Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

Meat is murder, but murder is also murder, and maybe a crotchety screed is too. Morrissey has written an open letter to his former Smiths bandmate Johnny Marr to tell him to stop mentioning his name in interviews, which he believes is being done solely for “clickbait” purposes. “The fact is: You don’t know me. You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts,” Morrissey explained on his website. “We haven’t known each other for 35 years, which is many lifetimes ago. When we met, you and I were not successful. We both helped each other become whatever it is we are today. Can you not just leave it at that? Must you persistently, year after year, decade after decade, blame me for everything, from the 2007 Solomon Islands tsunami to the dribble on your grandma’s chin?” Marr has been enjoying the interview circuit of late to promote his new solo album; Moz is perhaps referring to a recent chat Marr did with Britain’s Uncut, in which he admitted that the duo are are no longer “close” due to being “so different.”

But anyway, we guess Morrissey didn’t appreciate that very tepid admission from the bowl-cut king. “It’s as if you can’t uncross your own legs without mentioning me,” he continued. “Our period together was many lifetimes ago, and a lot of blood has streamed under the bridge since then. There comes a time when you must take responsibility for your own actions and your own career, with which I wish you good health to enjoy.” As a kicker, Moz added, “Please stop. It is 2022, not 1982.” Marr has already gotten wind of his former bandmate’s musings and responded in his usual nonchalant fashion on Twitter. “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953. It’s all ‘social media’ now,” he wrote. “Even Donald J. Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business … a bit 2021 yeah?” Bigmouth, struck again.

Dear @officialmoz . An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business…a bit 2021 yeah ?#makingindiegreatagain — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) January 26, 2022