Neil Young Says Spotify Can Have His Music or Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Neil Young has requested that his music be taken off of Spotify, Rolling Stone reports. “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them,” he explained in a since-deleted letter. Earlier this month, 270 medical professionals wrote an open letter asking Spotify to take action against misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spread by Joe Rogan’s podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, which is the platform’s top podcast.

Young addressed his message to his management team and record label. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he said. “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.” The legendary musician is no stranger to removing his work in order to make a statement. Back in 2015, he temporarily took his music off several streaming services — including Spotify — because the sound quality didn’t meet his standards. So it’s definitely possible that his discography could disappear from the platform again. Good thing Young has already made an archive of every song he’s ever recorded.