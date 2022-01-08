Netflix Wants to Turn Scott Pilgrim Into an Anime Character

As Wallace Wells would say, it’s amazing what we can do with computers these days. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix is developing an anime adaptation of Scott Pilgrim, the Bryan Lee O’Malley graphic novel series about a slacker who can’t date the girl he likes until he defeats her seven evil exes. If this show gets a series order, Science Saru will provide the animation work. The veteran Japanese studio contributed to Disney+’s Star Wars: Visions anthology series, and also made it onto our list of the 100 most influential anime sequences for its work on Devilman Crybaby. Universal Studio Group’s UCP division, which brought us shows like Chucky and The Umbrella Academy, would produce.

The Scott Pilgrim anime is also poised to serve as a reunion of sorts for the team behind Edgar Wright’s 2010 live-action Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World. Wright would join Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, Adam Seigel, and Michael Bacall — who were all involved in the Michael Cera-led movie — as an executive producer on the new show. O’Malley, the author and artist of the original comics, is also set to participate as a show writer and executive producer alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark? showrunner BenDavid Grabinski. Hey, as long as we’re still planning things out, we have some ideas. Every anime needs an iconic opening theme. Might we suggest the discography of Sex Bob-omb? There’s also Brie Larson’s band.