Prepare Your Ears for More Seasons of Selling Sunset Songs

Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix

There’s more meme-worthy music on the horizon. According to Us Weekly, Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset for a sixth and seventh season. The reality show focuses on the drama among real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group, a brokerage firm founded by twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim. Since premiering in March 2019, Selling Sunset has also become known for playing loud pop songs with lyrics that sound sort of like they were written by a girlboss AI bot. We’ve gotten four seasons of the reality series so far, with the most recent installment centered on the feud between Christine Quinn and Emma Hernan. Netflix has yet to share a release date for season five, which wrapped production in December 2021. A teaser seemed to promise that the fifth season would document the office romance between Chrishell Stause and boss Jason Oppenheim. Maybe season six or seven will take us behind the scenes of their breakup? For now, the cast is reportedly taking a little bit of time off before filming the next seasons, so it seems like we’ll have some time to ready ourselves for the new soundtracks headed our way.